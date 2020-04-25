SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.09 ($145.45).

Shares of SAP traded down €1.44 ($1.67) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €106.68 ($124.05). 2,890,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a one year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a one year high of €129.60 ($150.70). The firm has a market cap of $127.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €102.17 and a 200-day moving average of €116.17.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

