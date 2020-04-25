Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SRT3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($203.49) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €238.00 ($276.74) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €199.78 ($232.30).

Get Sartorius alerts:

Shares of Sartorius stock traded down €6.00 ($6.98) on Thursday, reaching €254.20 ($295.58). 70,059 shares of the company were exchanged. Sartorius has a 1-year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1-year high of €124.70 ($145.00). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €214.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €200.69.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.