Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €207.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €207.00 ($240.70) target price on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRT3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €199.78 ($232.30).

Sartorius stock traded down €6.00 ($6.98) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €254.20 ($295.58). 70,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €214.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €200.69. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

