Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €238.00 by Nord/LB

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been given a €238.00 ($276.74) price target by research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €207.00 ($240.70) price objective on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €199.78 ($232.30).

SRT3 traded down €6.00 ($6.98) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €254.20 ($295.58). 70,059 shares of the company traded hands. Sartorius has a 52-week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 52-week high of €124.70 ($145.00). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €214.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €200.69.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

