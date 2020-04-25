SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS SBGSY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.58. 173,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

