Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,495. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

