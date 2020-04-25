Scottish Investment Trust (LON:SCIN) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Scottish Investment Trust PLC (LON:SCIN) traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 741 ($9.75) and last traded at GBX 740 ($9.73), approximately 58,724 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 95,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 729 ($9.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 671.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 773.32. The stock has a market cap of $533.51 million and a P/E ratio of -89.14.

Get Scottish Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Scottish Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.59%.

In other Scottish Investment Trust news, insider Jane Lewis bought 1,500 shares of Scottish Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 798 ($10.50) per share, with a total value of £11,970 ($15,745.86).

Scottish Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SCIN)

The Scottish Investment Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach. The Scottish Investment Trust PLC was founded in 1887 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Scottish Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scottish Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.