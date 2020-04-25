SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SCYNEXIS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.04.

SCYX stock remained flat at $$0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 842,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,873. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $80.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.75.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

