SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 320.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SCYX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

Shares of SCYNEXIS stock remained flat at $$0.83 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 842,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,873. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $80.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 213,724 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

