SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Up to $11.01

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.01. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 3,093,264 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $951.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $104,499.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,740.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,349,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,780,000 after acquiring an additional 765,852 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,800,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 570,294 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

