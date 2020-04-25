Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,116 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 4.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.51. 1,489,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,529,495. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $59.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

