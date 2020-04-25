Sharkey Howes & Javer Purchases 4,795 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.92. 33,931,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,369,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

