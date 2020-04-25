Sharkey Howes & Javer Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,053,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,446,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after purchasing an additional 253,487 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,371,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,810,000 after buying an additional 202,378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $66.42. 1,413,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,286. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

