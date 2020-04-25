Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 8,533 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,533 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.07 on Friday, reaching $122.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,908,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,522,648. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

