Sharkey Howes & Javer Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,206,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $55.96. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

