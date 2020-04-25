Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 20.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $14,737,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $84,193,000. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.