Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BOO has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boohoo Group to a “sector performer” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 337.14 ($4.43).

BOO traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 318.40 ($4.19). 9,446,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 60.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 273.32. Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 325 ($4.28).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

