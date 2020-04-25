Sibling Group (OTCMKTS:SIBE) Trading Down 22.2%

Sibling Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SIBE) shares dropped 22.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 11,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 77,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Sibling Group (OTCMKTS:SIBE)

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc, doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses.

