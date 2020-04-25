SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 887 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.38. 628,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,866. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.19. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.