SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 10,522 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after buying an additional 84,401 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 270,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,161. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $59.25.

