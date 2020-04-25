SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYF. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,472,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $33.26. 44,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.23.

