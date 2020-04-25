SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $319,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

SCHG stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.71. 381,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,205. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

