SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $170.84. 6,211,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,949,175. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.62. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

