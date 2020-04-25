SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $460,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,023 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.01. 1,734,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,768. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.41. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $43.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

