SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 2.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,451. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

