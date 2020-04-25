SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,576 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 406.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of BLV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.32. 508,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,206. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.65 and a 1-year high of $117.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day moving average of $103.52.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

