SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,864,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,423,719. The stock has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.78. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

