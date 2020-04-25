SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in American Express by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in American Express by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AXP traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,124,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,875. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

