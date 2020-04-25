SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 79,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 845,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $55,569,000 after buying an additional 176,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,913,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $125,804,000 after buying an additional 84,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $75.58. 8,452,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,722,863. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

