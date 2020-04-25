SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 996 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $204.36. 14,668,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,839,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

