Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.12. 530,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,314. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Earnings History for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

