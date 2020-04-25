Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.12. 530,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,314. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

