Signaturefd LLC Sells 11,210 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.18. 47,625,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,388,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

