Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,683 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,079 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.6% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 612,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $152,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,449 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

