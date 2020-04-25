Signaturefd LLC Sells 178 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,994 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. 6,097,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,514,871. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.92. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

