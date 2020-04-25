Signaturefd LLC Sells 741 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $8.76 on Friday, hitting $128.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,864,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,423,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.56 and a 200-day moving average of $295.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

