Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 224,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,784. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 217.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 56,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

