Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
SLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 224,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,784. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 217.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $122.90.
In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 56,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
