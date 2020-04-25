SingularityNET (AGI) Price Tops $0.0131 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and approximately $139,365.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.02584160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00214604 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Liqui, Kucoin, Binance, DragonEX, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.