SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Trading 3.5% Higher

SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.76, approximately 5,484 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 1,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

About SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings.

