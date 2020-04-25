SLC AGRICOLA S/S (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Trading Down 0.2%

SLC AGRICOLA S/S (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)’s stock price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35, 125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77.

SLC AGRICOLA S/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLCJY)

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sunflower, sorghum, and sugarcane seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in the rental of own properties.

