Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 1,106 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,766 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,623,976 shares of the airline’s stock worth $519,561,000 after acquiring an additional 258,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,363,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $235,548,000 after purchasing an additional 234,583 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,770,000 after purchasing an additional 319,578 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $29.33. 15,073,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,854. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.