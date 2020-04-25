Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 252 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after buying an additional 902,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,621,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.12. 1,390,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.24. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

