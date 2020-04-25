Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Buys 3,008 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,513,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,194 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 202.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,201,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,494,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,199 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.95. 11,194,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,630,072. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.46. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $38,559.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,413 shares of company stock worth $331,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBLU. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Buckingham Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

