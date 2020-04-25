Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.08% of First American Financial worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in First American Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 114,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First American Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $6,735,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First American Financial by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First American Financial stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. 2,087,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,780. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAF shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stephens cut shares of First American Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

