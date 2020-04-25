Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $4.69 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Gentex worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at $85,726,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 708.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,290,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 669.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10,924.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,559,000 after acquiring an additional 945,990 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Gentex by 1,258.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 930,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,057. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

