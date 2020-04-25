Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 291 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Cigna makes up about 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Cigna by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Cigna by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after buying an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.20. 1,346,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,115. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.25.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

