Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Purchases 383 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of SYNNEX worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 63.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX traded up $3.22 on Friday, reaching $76.21. 444,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,519. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $332,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $322,682.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,356 shares of company stock worth $1,321,642. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

