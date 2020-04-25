Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 157 Shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Lithia Motors worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.37. 306,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,454. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

