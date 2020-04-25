Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Get Snap alerts:

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,086,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,403,752. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The firm had revenue of $462.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $475,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,651.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,953.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,564,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 25.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 42,361 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 425.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 123,420 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Snap by 48.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 309,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $1,236,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.