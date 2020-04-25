SnowGem 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $75,204.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $363,877.17 and $75,204.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004666 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 24,312,080 coins and its circulating supply is 24,234,988 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

