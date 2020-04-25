Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SOW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.40 ($37.67) target price on Software and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.95 ($37.16).

Software stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €31.64 ($36.79). 264,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of €26.73 and a 200 day moving average of €29.74. Software has a 1-year low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 1-year high of €35.03 ($40.73). The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

